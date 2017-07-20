Robbie Williams has been relying on fermented coconut water face masks to help him look his best on tour.

The 43-year-old singer is currently on his 'Heavy Entertainment Show Tour' of Europe and has been pictured with a gleaming complexion.

Robbie has admitted to having Botox and fillers in the past and it had been speculated that he'd had some more cosmetic help to look young but the pop star has in fact been relying on DHC Bio Cellulose masks, which are made with the natural ingredients, to stop the rigours of the road from showing on his skin.

Robbie revealed his beauty secret in a new video blog entitled 'Vloggie Williams' in which he addresses his fans whilst wearing one of the facial masks, a look reminiscent of movie slasher Michael Myers from the 'Halloween' series.

He said: ''Being this beautiful doesn't come natural, there's a lot of hard work that goes into it. I put face masks on and I know they look super-weird and sort of like, 'I'm coming to kill you', but the masks feel great on and your skin gets to hydrate. If I still lived in Stoke-on-Trent then this could not happen.''

Robbie - who is married to American actress Ayda Field - is keen to overhaul his look and is currently growing his hair after getting bored of the quiff he's sported for years, a style inspired by his musical hero Morrissey.

He shared: ''I'm trying to grow my hair long because I've done the Morrissey thing to death now, I was trying to emulate because I'm in love with him a bit. I'm in the awkward growth phase ... where it goes from short to long and it looks s**t.''

Previously admitting to having some wrinkle-smoothing injections to try and preserve his youth, the 'Angels' hitmaker said: ''I've had some fillers, and some Botox, and I've had something done to my chin which means I can't even move my f***ing forehead!''