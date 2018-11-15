Robbie Williams will release a new single before Christmas.

The 'Candy' hitmaker has teamed up with French DJ Bob Sinclar on 'Erotico Romantico' - which will be his first new material since 2017's 'The Heavy Entertainment Show' - and it's set to drop early next month.

Bob - whose real name is Christophe Le Friant - told the Daily Star newspaper: ''It's a little funky. It's not disco but it's quite slow, and it's very festive with violin arrangements.

''It has a bit of the spirit of Jamiroquai, early 90s, it's different. It's like 100bpm, a very funky piece.

''The guy is just crazy. It was a dream for me to do something with him.''

It's thought the 'X Factor' judge could debut the track - which will be released the first week of December - on the ITV singing competition.

Explaining how the collaboration came about, Bob said: ''We met at a charity gala by chance.

''I did a set for the audience, he came up to me to say: 'We have to do something together'. I told him: 'Let's go.' ''

The two stars worked together in a studio in London, and the song should give both sets of fans something very different.

The DJ added: ''It's good to make music with the heart and this is where people say to themselves: 'Bob Sinclar, he does not follow trends - it makes us discover new sounds.' ''

Bob's comments about the upcoming single follow Robbie's recent announcement that he will have his own Las Vegas residency in March 2019.

He said: ''I'm beyond excited to announce my first ever residency in Las Vegas. To follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest entertainers of all time is a dream come true - I can't wait.''