Robbie Williams is set to release a new single before Christmas, according to French DJ Bob Sinclar - who worked with the 'Candy' hitmaker on upcoming track 'Erotico Romantico',
Robbie Williams will release a new single before Christmas.
The 'Candy' hitmaker has teamed up with French DJ Bob Sinclar on 'Erotico Romantico' - which will be his first new material since 2017's 'The Heavy Entertainment Show' - and it's set to drop early next month.
Bob - whose real name is Christophe Le Friant - told the Daily Star newspaper: ''It's a little funky. It's not disco but it's quite slow, and it's very festive with violin arrangements.
''It has a bit of the spirit of Jamiroquai, early 90s, it's different. It's like 100bpm, a very funky piece.
''The guy is just crazy. It was a dream for me to do something with him.''
It's thought the 'X Factor' judge could debut the track - which will be released the first week of December - on the ITV singing competition.
Explaining how the collaboration came about, Bob said: ''We met at a charity gala by chance.
''I did a set for the audience, he came up to me to say: 'We have to do something together'. I told him: 'Let's go.' ''
The two stars worked together in a studio in London, and the song should give both sets of fans something very different.
The DJ added: ''It's good to make music with the heart and this is where people say to themselves: 'Bob Sinclar, he does not follow trends - it makes us discover new sounds.' ''
Bob's comments about the upcoming single follow Robbie's recent announcement that he will have his own Las Vegas residency in March 2019.
He said: ''I'm beyond excited to announce my first ever residency in Las Vegas. To follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest entertainers of all time is a dream come true - I can't wait.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
"This is one of those avant-garde things, is it?" says a droll, dubious and dying...