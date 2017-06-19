Robbie Williams has recorded vocals for the Grenfell Tower charity single.

The 43-year-old singer flew into London on Monday (19.06.17) from Ireland - where he's currently on tour - to join the Artists for Grenfell team in recording a charity single aimed to raise money for those affected by the horrific blaze which engulfed the 27-storey building last week, killing over 70 and injuring many others.

Robbie was spotted outside Sarm Studios waving to fans before he headed inside to lay down his vocals on the cover of Simon and Garfunkel's classic hit 'Bridge Over Troubled Water'.

The 'Party Like A Russian' hitmaker has joined the likes of Emeli Sande, Rita Ora, Kelly Jones, John Newman and Stormzy on the track.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported the One Direction could temporarily reunite for the single after going on hiatus in 2016 as members Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson have already been confirmed to feature while Niall Horan and Harry Styles are desperately trying to clear their schedules for the gig.

A source said: ''If all four [One Direction] came on board, it would be as solo acts as Liam has to record in the US.''

The idea for the charity single came from music mogul Simon Cowell, who contacted numerous record labels the day after the horrific blaze to compile a list of artists to record on the single in a bid to raise money to help anyone affected by the disaster.

Originally, Simon had expected to get the single released by Monday, but it has now been pushed back to Wednesday (21.06.17) as more and more stars have stepped up to be involved.

Simon said previously: ''We will record it hopefully and finish it Sunday, latest Monday (19.06.17). We already started to get a lot of people calling in saying, 'of course we would love to do it'. I do genuinely believe this will make a difference.''