Robbie Williams was ''clucking like a chicken'' on his first date with wife Ayda Field.

The 43-year-old singer has revealed he ''tucked into a lot of drugs'' when he first met the 38-year-old beauty, to the point he started to notice some ''embarrassing'' side effects of the substances he had consumed whilst in a jacuzzi with the 'Austenland' actress, which resulted in him fleeing the party in a bid to maintain what was left of his dignity.

Speaking about Robbie and Ayda's meeting in his upcoming book 'Reveal: Robbie Williams' penned by Chris Heath, which is set to be released on September 21, the rocker recalled: ''I googled her, she was obviously very attractive. But I was also doing a lot of pills that were making me antisocial. So we had plans but I flaked.

''I left her a message days, weeks, later, and it made her laugh. We made plans to meet. But I wasn't leaving my house, so she had to meet me there, which freaked her out a bit.

''A dealer had come round that I was sleeping with and she'd given me all these pills. So I'd slept with the dealer, taken a bunch of pills.

''Porsche door opens and out of the back seat clambers this girl. She's wearing a dress with pockets and it makes her look frumpy, and my first thought was, 'Oh, she's put on a lot of weight'.

''In she came, and she's had a few red wines. I don't think the situation suited her, being at a stranger's house, coming from a party.''

''So I got tucked into a lot of drugs. Anyway, I took a turn for the worse, because I started to cluck like a chicken.

''There was a moment in the Jacuzzi where Ayda had gone and got changed and she came in wearing this Ursula Andress bikini, and she had a killer body.

''So I was in the Jacuzzi with a very, very hot girl in Hollywood doing a Hollywood thing. But then I got ill, started to cluck, had to leave, embarrassingly.''

However, the incident didn't put the 'Loose Women' panellist off, as she helped ''nurse'' the 'Angels' hitmaker - who has five-year-old daughter Theodora 'Teddy' and two-year-old son Charlton with Ayda - to better health for three weeks after the incident.

The Take That band member explained: ''She nursed me, gave me exactly what I needed at that moment, a bit of loving. She saw me at my worst the first night. And, quite interestingly, liked it.

''Ayda didn't leave my house, apart from to go to work. I've got these pills, the Adderall, and we eat cake every day, nothing else.

''I want to lose weight but I want to eat fun so I decide that all the calories would go to cake.''