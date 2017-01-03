The former Take That star hit headlines during his New Year's Eve (31Dec16) Robbie Rocks Big Ben Live show, which was broadcast live on U.K. television, when he was seen generously applying sanitiser to his hands after high-fiving members of the audience.

But Robbie has once again shown he's more than willing to make fun at himself, by sharing a humorous response to the controversy on his Instagram page.

The video begins with Robbie's wife Ayda Field off camera and asking him what his New Year's resolutions are. The singer begins to say "I'm going to give up smoking", before a woman comes into the shot, shakes Robbie's hand and gives him a hug to wish him a happy 2017.

As he says, "See you in a bit babe", and the woman walks off camera, Robbie then grabs a bottle of sanitiser and applies it to his hands, shuddering in disgust.

Sharing the video, Robbie captioned it: "Wiping the slate clean for 2017 @robbiewilliams #instafun #instagood #cleanslate #familyfunday."

Dedicated Robbie fans also pointed out that using hand sanitiser is actually a joke the father-of-two frequently makes after greeting audiences during his live shows.

Hand sanitiser aside, Robbie delighted fans with his performance at London's Central Hall Westminster, when he performed former hits such as Angels and newer tracks from his recent album The Heavy Entertainment Show.

He also paid tribute to late singer George Michael, who was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day (25Dec16), by performing the icon's hit Freedom.

It looks as though 2017 is going to be a big year for Robbie. As well as his upcoming Heavy Entertainment Show Tour kicking off in June, Robbie is also one of the names rumoured to be on the line-up for Britain's Glastonbury music festival.