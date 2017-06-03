Robbie Williams paid tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack on May 22 during his performance at the Etihad Stadium in the English city on Friday (02.06.17).

The former Take That member treated his fans to a rendition of his hit single 'Angel', and dedicated the song to 22 people who tragically lost their lives last month when a suicide bomber exploded a nail bomb in the foyer of the Manchester Arena after an Ariana Grande concert.

He said before playing the track: ''This next song is dedicated to all the people that tragically lost their lives last week here in Manchester. Sing it for them!''

According to reports from those who attended the 43-year-old singer's concert, Robbie choked back tears throughout the performance and allowed the 50,000 strong crowd to sing the words when he was too tearful to do so himself.

Robbie is also due to appear at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in the city on Sunday (04.06.17), as he's joined the line up of the One Love Manchester benefit concert which aims to raise money for those affected by the tragedy - including over 50 people who were injured in the blast.

Ariana Grande - who organised the event - is also set to perform, alongside the likes of Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Little Mix, and Black Eyed Peas.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Robbie could take to the stage with Take That - who are also due to perform at the event - for a ''very special reunion''.

A source said: ''Robbie has signed up to perform and, of course, the first thing the organisers ­suggested was getting him together with Take That, who are already on the bill.

''They are all great mates and love the chance to get together, so everyone agrees it would be a lovely thing to do for such an incredible cause.

''Being local lads it's obviously something they're all very passionate about supporting. They have gone to great lengths to make sure they can be there - even though it will mean Take That ­racing straight from the stage to their own gig later that night in ­Birmingham.

''Talks are very much ongoing and if they can make the timings work then it would be a very special reunion indeed.''