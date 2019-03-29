Robbie Williams ''needs musical Viagra'' to get him in the mood.

The 45-year-old singer is currently working on a new album with longtime collaborator Guy Chambers, and the songwriter has now revealed Robbie needs something exciting to get him ready for a recording session, as he isn't excited by a simple guitar in the same way he was 20 years ago.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, Guy said: ''To get him in the mood he needs musical Viagra - when he was 22 he didn't need any of that, the guitar was enough.''

Guy - who wrote Robbie's hit single 'Angels' - also described the former Take That star's upcoming record as ''varied'', and said it features a ''cornucopia of sounds''.

Alongside working with Robbie, Guy is also set to release his debut solo album entitled 'Go Gentle Into The Light' on May 3, which features a host of tracks originally recorded by Robbie reimagined as piano instrumentals by Guy.

The musician recorded all the music on his 55th birthday last year in a single session at the world famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

Speaking about the record, Chambers said: ''I chose the music that I thought would lend itself to solo piano, they were not chosen as part of a greatest hits exercise. I learnt a lot about the songs.

''I thought it would be nice for them to be heard in their pure melodic form. It was a little gift to myself.''

The album will be preceded by the single 'The Road To Mandalay' and other songs on the tracklist include 'Go Gentle', 'No Regrets', 'Angels' and 'Millennium'.

Meanwhile, Guy and Robbie also recently collaborated to pen the music and songs for upcoming stage musical 'The Boy In The Dress' - which is an adaptation of David Walliams' children's novel of the same name.

The songs from the show are also set to be released as an album.