Robbie Williams was nearly rushed to hospital after he had a panic attack at home.

The 'Go Gentle' hitmaker's wife Ayda Field has revealed Robbie was just lying on the couch when he suddenly felt as though he was having a heart attack, leaving both him and his wife terrified.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, she said: ''I know Rob has suffered from anxiety over the years and he had something recently, which I believe was a panic attack, on the couch.

''He's been suffering from a bad back and he felt like he was having a heart attack. It was very scary when it happens because you don't know what it is. It takes you by surprise. It's very painful and there's no explanation of what's happening.

''His arm went limp and he was just lying on the couch and we weren't sure whether to take him to A & E. It ended up being alright but quite a scary thing. It's not really clear what exactly a panic attack is.''

It comes after Robbie admitted he suffered from extreme anxiety whilst making his recent album 'Heavy Entertainment Show'.

He said: ''I get anxiety about the album and it's not like it started last week. I took it into the studio with me for the last three year.

''I'm terrified of releasing it. When I release a video or a song, lots of people are angry anyway. There's a lot of people that like but there's a lot of people that really hate me. I don't doubt that the truth is there's a 140 million people going, 'That Robbie Williams, he's a w*****!'''