Robbie Williams admits that being middle aged has made songwriting harder.

The 'Feel' hitmaker admits he has become ''boring'' and his lyrical ideas have been limited by family life with his wife Ayda Field and their three kids, seven-year-old daughter Teddy, son Charlie, five, and 15-month-old daughter Coco.

He shared: ''My diary is a bit boring because I'm middle aged. There's only so many times you can write about taking the kids to school.''

Despite his songwriting concerns, the former Take That star insists 2019 has been a ''vintage year'' for him as an artist because he recorded and released his first ever festive album, 'The Christmas Present' and performed a successful residency at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas.

Robbie said: ''It has been a vintage year, I'm growing comfortably into my own shoes for the first time in my life.''

The 45-year-old pop star and his songwriting partner Guy Chambers also penned the songs for new stage musical 'The Boy in the Dress', which is based on the book of the same name by David Walliams, and it has whetted his appetite to work on similar projects in the future.

He said: ''I want to work on more musicals.''

Revealing how David's story about cross-dressing 12-year-old boy Dennis resonated with him, he previously stated: ''I'm eccentric and before you get to be eccentric you're weird, which causes lots of internal dialogues to go off.

''One of your first memories of being on the planet is that you're different, so this show speaks to the child in me and also the man-child in me. It is for the people who feel weird but they are not.''