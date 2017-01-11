An investigation carried out by reporters for BBC TV news show Victoria Derbyshire found that bosses at ie:music, who look after the singer's affairs, resold tickets through the Get Me In and Seatwave websites.

The tickets, for Williams' concert at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on 2 June this year (17), were being sold as platinum tickets, for prices of up to $194 (£160) before administration fees, a cost of $79 (£65) more than the original price of $115 (£95) tickets in adjacent seats were going for on direct seller Ticketmaster. All three companies are owned by concert promoter Live Nation.

Bosses at Ticketmaster said that it was standard industry practice for events organisers to sell tickets through their 'platinum' scheme and receive the full value of sales at increased prices.

"Platinum tickets are a very small percentage of the best seats in the house that are priced according to demand, in consultation with our clients, the event organisers," company executives told the BBC in a statement.

"The UK live events industry has been successfully using platinum for many years so that the full value of these tickets goes back to the rights holders and not to resellers."

The management company's move to sell on the secondary selling websites is especially controversial given their previous stance condemning touts who scoop up tranches of tickets at face value in order to resell them for profit.

In November 2015, representatives of the company signed a petition which read, "We as artist, managers and agents deplore the increasing industrial-scale abuse and insider exploitation of tickets for music, arts and sports events by ticket touts, and their online associates and facilitators."

Rock promoter Harvey Goldsmith condemned the management group for selling tickets using resale sites, telling the BBC, "I think it is wrong, but hopefully most of the people who have signed the petition are acting honourably and are doing everything that they can do to prevent tickets being sold on the secondary market."

Last month (Dec16) officials at Britain's Competition and Marketing Authority announced it was to investigate the resale ticketing market.

Representatives for ie:music did not respond to a request for comment.