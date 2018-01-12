Robbie Williams had a signet ring made out of a mould of his penis.

The 43-year-old singer had the design taken from his manhood and it was then said to be shrunk down and cast in metal before being turned into a band, which he gave to a close pal, who returned the favour by gifting the 'Angels' hitmaker a ring taken from his member.

A source close to the singer told The Sun newspaper: ''It's a lot of effort to go through but it was well worth it for both sides.

''Robbie is clearly body confident, especially in regards to what's inside his trousers.

''The gift is obviously a bit of a comedy present but it's also a very personal touch.''

While it's not known how much the mould was shrunk down, Robbie previously revealed his penis is ''quite small''.

He said: ''I've always said to past girlfriends, 'It's not a small c**k, I've got massive thighs and it's an optical illusion'. It's not though, it really is quite small!

''So if I had an extra inch and a half, I'd be a naturist. But I haven't, so I'm not.''

As well as talking openly about his member, in June 2011 the 'She's The One' hitmaker - who has two kids Teddy, five, and Charlton, three, with wife Ayda Field - flashed his manhood to more than 82,000 fans during a Take That show at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

His member popped out of his trousers during a solo version of his track 'Rock DJ'.

An onlooker said at the time: ''It was a pretty wild routine so it's no wonder it fell out. He didn't seem in a hurry to put it away.

''He was definitely up for it. He was going mental, shouting and swearing, trying to get the crowd going before shoving his hands down his trousers. Even though he was like a man possessed, the ladies didn't complain.''

What's more, in 1999 Robbie walked on stage naked for a gig in Atlanta, Georgia.