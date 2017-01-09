The Angels singer has just sold the hilltop pad he bought in the early 2000s for $10 million (GBP8.1 million).

That's a big profit of over $4.5 million (GBP3.6 million).

The seven-bedroom home, which initially went on the market for $11 million (GBP8.9 million), features 11 bathrooms, a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, and elevator access to all four storeys.

Robbie still has a pad in L.A. - he bought a $32 million (GBP26 million) home in Beverly Hills last year (16), according to TMZ.