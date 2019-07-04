Robbie Williams claims he was once haunted by the spirit of Mama Cass.

The 45-year-old singer rented a Los Angeles property from actor Dan Akroyd 18 years ago but felt terrified as soon as he set foot in the house, which was once home to the Mamas and the Papas singer, who died in 1974 aged 32.

He said: ''It was completely and utterly haunted''.

The 'Angels' hitmaker spoke directly to the spirit he sensed and said: ''I know that you are here and I am going to respect your space. I please ask you to respect mine as I am scared of you.''

He added to Jo Wood on her 'Alien Nation' podcast: ''My friend who I was living with at the time came down. He'd just had a shower and he was white. I said, 'What's up?' And he said, 'I've just had a conversation with someone that wasn't there'.''

One evening, The Mamas and the Papas' hit single 'California Dreamin'' came on the TV and Robbie told how the atmosphere in the room changed.

He added: ''There was this silence I've never experienced before or since.''

The former Take That star's wolf puppy Sid then began whimpering and refused to stay in the room.

The 'South of the Border' singer - who has three kids with wife Ayda Field - also spoke with another former resident, Zak Starkey, who had lived there as a child with his father Ringo Starr.

Zak told him: ''I hear you're at the old house. Have you met the kids yet? We used to play with them when we were little.''

Robbie moved out three months later but when he left, removals staff refused to go inside ''because of the old lady sitting in the chair.''

Meanwhile, Dan previously admitted he felt the house was haunted by the spirit of the singer, whose real name was Cass Elliot, and his experiences living there had inspired him to write his 1984 hit movie 'Ghostbusters'.

Speaking in 2013, he said: ''I'm sure it's Mama Cass. You get the feeling it's a big ghost.

''I had several experiences. I saw things moving around on our counter, and doors opening and closing.

''The staff also had experiences, direct contact in terms of tactile touching, and then turning around and there's no one there.''