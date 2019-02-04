Robbie Williams has launched a new health campaign with the help of four of his namesakes.

The 44-year-old pop star - who is an ambassador for the global wellness company WW - invited four other Robbies to join him and his dance captain, Jenny Griffin, as they created new dance moves to four of his most popular music videos: 'Rock DJ', 'Let Me Entertain You', 'Candy' and 'Kids'.

Robbie - who is encouraging people all over the world to join him on his health journey, using the hashtag #WWForEveryBody - explained: ''I want to get really healthy this year and WW is the first program that truly feels like it fits with my busy life.

''It was great fun meeting my fellow Robbies and making moves to my hit songs. After all, healthy living should be fun and it shouldn't be exclusive - it's for every ... ahem ... Robbie.''

Fans of the singer will be able to follow Robbie's progress via social media, on Instagram at @wwuk or at @robbiewilliams.

Robbie has previously admitted to struggling with his weight and his wife, actress Ayda Field, has revealed that the chart-topping singer is more sensitive to criticism than many people might think.

She shared: ''Robbie comes across as arrogant and cocky, but inside he's a little mushy mensch and he has very soft feelings and a wounded heart.

''When people [say] bad things about him it hurts. I try to teach Rob to stay away from it - sometimes I have more success than others.''

Robbie hopes that he and other people will benefit from his role with WW.

He said: ''I trust the history of behaviour science that WW has, and I'm proud to be a new ambassador. Hopefully, others will benefit from my experience.''