Robbie Williams felt it was ''really important'' for him to record the Grenfell Tower charity single.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker is just one of a huge number of stars who have recorded parts for a cover of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' and though Robbie is in the midst of his tour, he felt it was important for him to be there and lend his voice.

His wife Ayda Field shared: ''It was really important for him to be involved, he came in and he recorded it on Monday. It's an amazing feat that all these artists came together to do this. It's a worthwhile cause and I hope everyone buys [the single].''

And Ayda admits she was ''very upset'' by the terrible blaze, which left over 70 people dead and hundreds without a home.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, she said: ''It's very upsetting [what happened].''

Her fellow panellist Ruth Langsford then revealed that Ayda knows a resident of Grenfell Tower who is currently receiving treatment following the blaze.

Since its release, the single has gone to number one on iTunes and some of the celebrities involved have tweeted their gratitude at being allowed a chance to be a part of it.

Geri Horner wrote: ''Proud to be a part of this & support those affected by the Grenfell tragedy. You can also make a donation here: http://artistsforgrenfell.com (sic)''

Whilst Paloma Faith added: ''In light of the terrible tragedy at Grenfell a few of us came together to raise some money for the victims. https://artistsforgrenfell.com/ ... Please download today and make donations here https://artistsforgrenfell.com/ ... You cannot fight fire with fire. The most dignified and loudest protest is calm, peaceful and defiant. Remember Martin Luther King.''

Matt Terry, 2016's 'X Factor' winner, shared: ''Guys thank you ... Bridge Over Troubled Water is Number 1. This is such an incredible cause and I love it when we all stand together (sic)''