Robbie Williams says his wife Ayda Field ''didn't quite make it'' onto new album 'The Christmas Present'.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker insisted he's a more talented musician than his partner, and he joked he had to turn her down for a duet on his festive collection.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he quipped: ''I am a better singer than Ayda.

''Yeah she wanted to be on it but she didn't quite make it, next time.''

The 45-year-old star's new LP topped the album charts when it was released last week, but The Who's latest record 'WHO' - which dropped on Friday (06.12.19) will provide stiff competition as Robbie eyes up a Christmas number one.

And he's even promised to streak if he gets enough sales to secure the impressive milestone.

He added: ''I have said I'll run around my garden naked if it is.''

Robbie's longtime collaborator Guy Chambers recently revealed the pair decked out the recording studio and wore the paper hats to help them get in the festive mood as they wrote songs for the seasonal album.

He said: ''We had Christmas hats in May but no mince pies.''

The duo created the double album with the focus on trying to create new Yule Tide standards, even though one half of the LP is made up of covers.

Guy explained: ''I've been working on that all year. It's a double album, one's called 'Christmas Present' and one's called 'Christmas Past'. 'Christmas Past' is old covers, songs you'd know like 'Let It Snow,' 'Winter Wonderland.'

''We've done a tremendous version of 'Merry Christmas Everybody' the Slade song, but it's a swing song with Jamie Cullen, that's a stand out track. 'Christmas Present' is new songs.''