Robbie Williams thinks he's too old to dye his hair.

The 46-year-old singer previously spent years covering up his natural grey hairs, but has now shunned hair dye products in favour of embracing his greys, because he thinks he's reached a ''certain age'' where he should ''stop'' dyeing his locks.

He said: ''There's a certain age that you reach where you go, 'I better stop dyeing this stuff'. You don't want to have that auburny red tip at the end - you see the rock stars of yesterday do this and you go, 'Oooh'.

''So what I've done is shave it all off.''

And it's not just age that has made Robbie put down the hair dye, as he also says years of colouring his hair has had a negative impact on his tresses.

He added to The Sun newspaper: ''I have dyed my hair quite a few times and now my head is bereft of all the hair I used to have.''

Meanwhile, the 'Love My Life' hitmaker previously said he suffers from a ''lack of self-esteem and self-worth'' and admitted he doesn't like himself very much.

He said: ''The curse is a blessing because this lack of self-esteem, lack of self worth. It's been real drive. You know, it's like I'm here because I don't like myself very much. You know, that's the truth about the inside working of my mind, it's like, I don't like myself a lot and I feel uncomfortable in my own skin. And because of that, it's propelled me to do this on stage and be the 'let me entertain you' guy.''

The former Take That star - who has Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, 18 months, and Beau, one month, with his wife Ayda Field - has also had a lifelong battle with his weight.

He explained: ''Well, there is this relentless weight battle and weight issue that I've had forever. But the most recent thing that triggered this whole thing was I relapsed on smoking. So when I smoke, I'm half smoke, half man. I'm a man of extremes. And the wife said, 'You've got to give up smoking. January the 1st.' And in May, that sounded like a good deal. And also, I didn't want to do the death, the early death. So I was like, 'yeah, OK'. Then it got to November. And I was like, 'remember January the 1st?' And I just thought, hang on, maybe I can just view this differently.

''This whole process, not only could I give up smoking, but I could be fit and healthy and have a clean head and a clean vision of how I want my future. And I found that moment to be very, very powerful.''