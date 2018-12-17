Robbie Williams is the new face of Weight Watchers, which has rebranded as WW.
The 'Let Me Entertain You' singer has teamed up with the weight loss and fitness company, which has been rebranded as WW, to go on a ''wellness journey'' so he can get ''fit and healthy'' for his family, friends and fans.
He said: ''WW is the first programme that truly feels like it fits with my life. After my back injury last year, I definitely let my healthy habits slip and I felt as though I let myself and my family down. I can't keep trying the same things and hoping for a different outcome. I trust the history of behaviour science that WW has, and I'm proud to be a new ambassador. Hopefully, others will benefit from my experience.''
And he wrote on Twitter: ''Next year I want to get fit and healthy for my family, friends & fans & WW will be my partner on this wellness journey. As a #WWambassador, I'm joining millions around the world building healthy habits for real life. Why are YOU are getting healthy? #MyWhy #ForEveryBody @ww_uk (sic)''
Robbie has been open about his physical and mental health in the past and previously revealed he thinks his music career is going to ''kill'' him.
He said: ''This job is really bad for my health. It's going to kill me. Unless I view it in a different way ... It sprints through my family. I don't know if I'd be this mentally ill without fame. I don't think it would be as gross or as powerful if it hadn't have been for fame. You get a magnifying glass in the shape of the world's attention and your defects will obviously magnify too.''
