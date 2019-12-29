Robbie Williams loves working - despite amassing an enormous fortune.

The 45-year-old pop star is rumoured to be worth as much as £175 million - but his personal fortune hasn't dampened Robbie's enthusiasm for making music.

Robbie told the Daily Mail newspaper's You magazine: ''People say, 'You have all the money in the world' - actually I don't. I'm very, very well off but I could get through the cash reserves within six months. We have a lifestyle that needs paying for and I like working for it.''

Robbie's wife, actress Ayda Field, agrees that the chart-topping pop star still loves working and making new music.

She explained: ''The truth is Robbie uses the excuse of becoming a daddy to say he has to provide. In fact, he loves working and can't quite admit it to himself.''

Robbie spent years of his career struggling with his own identity - especially during his boyband days.

But the music star now feels ready to embrace his new-found status as a family entertainer.

He said: ''I went through a pompous moment when I didn't want to have anything to do with the mainstream stuff I used to enjoy. I thought it was babyish. I wanted to be Oasis and Radiohead.

''Then I was fortunate enough to relinquish those chains and go, 'Who am I? What do I like? What do I want to be?' And, actually, who I am is Morecambe and Wise, the Two Ronnies, Bruce Forsyth, Terry Wogan - that sort of British, professional entertainer who brought so much joy to someone like me, and now I hope to bring it to others.''