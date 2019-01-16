Robbie Williams has hired a personal chef to prepare his Weight Watchers meals.

The 'Rock DJ' singer was recently announced as the new face of the weight loss and fitness company, which has been rebranded as WW, and he's already feeling ''great'' and ''mentally more alert'' after sticking to their food plan - but he's facing criticism for bringing in nutritionist 'Super Kaitlyn' to help him

get the balance right.

He said in a video blog: ''This is f***ing great. I am doing this. So that is week one done. I am feeling healthy, I am feeling fitter, my blood is pumping. I am feeling good, mentally more alert. Mood more stable, this is working, guys.''

WW's users are meant to count their own 'smart points' as part of their Freestyle Plan in order to shed the pounds with healthier meals so the 44-year-old star's decision to feature his chef in the video has been slammed.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''The point of the plan is for members to learn how to do it themselves, so bringing in a nutritionist or chef defeats the point, really. Nobody is expecting Robbie to be a top-class chef, but he could have been a bit more discreet about the extra help he's getting.''

The 'X Factor' judge - who has children Teddy, six, Charlie, four, and Colette, four months, with wife Ayda Field - is also planning to release cookery lesson videos with Kaitlyn on his blog.

The 'Angels' hitmaker decided to join the WW family to go on a ''wellness journey'' so he can get ''fit and healthy'' for his family, friends and fans.

He previously said: ''WW is the first programme that truly feels like it fits with my life. After my back injury last year, I definitely let my healthy habits slip and I felt as though I let myself and my family down. I can't keep trying the same things and hoping for a different outcome. I trust the history of behaviour science that WW has, and I'm proud to be a new ambassador. Hopefully, others will benefit from my experience.''

And he wrote on Twitter: ''Next year I want to get fit and healthy for my family, friends & fans & WW will be my partner on this wellness journey. As a #WWambassador, I'm joining millions around the world building healthy habits for real life. Why are YOU are getting healthy? #MyWhy #ForEveryBody @ww_uk (sic)''