Robbie Williams helped a fan propose to his girlfriend over Instagram.

The 44-year-old musician and his wife Adya Field, 39, managed to convince a reluctant boyfriend to pop the question to his unsuspecting lady after Jetske Cox, 38, commented asking for advice about her partner of 10 years who was hesitant to marry her.

After seeing the comment on his own Instagram account, the 'She's the One' hitmaker decided to video call Jetske before urging her to fetch her partner, Chris Van Der Linden, also 38, so the pair could grill him about his commitment phobia.

Being watched by a live audience, a caught-off-guard Chris says, ''Hi who is this?'' before Robbie replies, ''It's Robbie Williams,'' and gets straight to the point to confront Chris about his choices.

He teased: ''A little birdie told me that you have been together for 10 years with your girlfriend. And he has not proposed? My wife wants to have a word with you...''

Ayda then added: ''No! Ten years and you haven't proposed, that's downright rude man!''

And after being persuaded by the playful pair's coercing, Chris dropped to one knee and popped the question before Ayda reminded him that he can't go back on his word because she and Robbie, along with the thousands of viewers around the world, witnessed the spectacle.

She said: ''Yes but you can't go back on it we were witnesses!''

To top it all off, an overjoyed Robbie then promised to record a ''special song'' for the couple's nuptials and send it to them as a gift on their big day.

He said: ''I will sing you a special wedding song and send you a video of it.''