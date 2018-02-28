Robbie Williams has claimed he has a ''disease in his head'' that wants to ''kill'' him.

The 'Candy' hitmaker - who believes he has come close to death many times before - has admitted he's terrified to be left alone because he's likely to ''sabotage'' his own life but sometimes his battle with mental health actually helps him get up on stage.

He's quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: ''Fortunately and unfortunately, left to my own devices, I'm inclined to sabotage everything. I've got a disease that wants to kill me and it's in my head, so I have to guard against that. Sometimes it overwhelms me and sometimes it's a tool I need to get on stage. Sometimes I live in bliss and it's wonderful. But most of the time I'm human -- having a human experience, ­trying to deal with the trials and tribulations of what goes on between my ears.''

The 44-year-old singer believes losing his friend George Michael - who sadly died from fatty liver disease on Christmas Day in 2016 - has made him reassess his life.

He explained: ''The things I've put myself through, I've been close to . . . It's like, 'By the grace of God go I'. It's been so close so many times. It's been a very similar roller-coaster, yes. And I miss George Michael, I wish he was here. Was it 2016 when everybody popped off? It was just a dreadful year, all of everybody's heroes ­disappear, you're realising you're not immortal and never more so than being 43 having two kids. It was just a dreadful thing to happen and I miss him.''

Robbie - who has daughter Teddy, five, and son Charlton, three, with his wife Ayda Field - has made no secret of his mental health battle in the past.

He's also opened up numerous times about his drug and alcohol addictions.

The former Take That star also suffered a health scare last year when ''abnormalities'' were found out his brain - meaning he had to spend a week in intensive care.