Robbie Williams credits his wife for making Christmas ''special''.

The 'Party Like a Russian' singer loves the festive season more than he used to because of Ayda Field's excitement and he says she has always gone out of her way to ensure the occasion is memorable for them and their children, Teddy, four, and two-year-old Charlton.

Asked what Christmas is like in their household, he said: ''Expensive! My wife loves Christmas and I didn't used to but our house now has the most lights and decorations, the biggest trees - and she is an incredible gift giver.

''She makes Christmas really special, it's our favourite time of the year.''

And the 42-year-old singer admitted his 37-year-old spouse gives much better gifts than he does.

He said: ''She is incredibly thoughtful and romantic, I am not.

''My stocking one year from her had a Barcelona shirt and an Argentinian shirt, and one said, 'To Robbie, love Lionel Messi' and I was like, 'Aaaaah!' Whereas I can give her a shirt saying, 'To Ayda, love Rylan.' ''

The 'Angels' hitmaker insists his private persona is much more ''calm and normal'' than his public facade.

He said: ''I'm a calm, normal person at home - as normal as a neurotic person can be.

''I enjoy showbiz and my place in it, but home is home and my job's my job.''