Robbie Williams felt ''magic'' in the air during the first show of his Las Vegas residency on Wednesday (06.03.19).

The 'Angels' hitmaker kicked off his first ever 15-show residency at the Encore Theater - where he has performances scheduled until July - on Wednesday, and told the excited crowd he couldn't remember the last time a show ''meant this much'' to him.

He said: ''I can't remember the last time a gig meant this much to me. There's a magic here, right?''

Robbie made sure to start his residency in style with a host of special guests, including his father Pete, who joined the star on stage to duet on a cover of Neil Diamond's 'Sweet Caroline'.

The 'Feel' singer even plucked one lucky fan from the crows to serenade her with 'Something Stupid' by Frank Sinatra.

Other covers performed by Robbie throughout the evening included Sinatra's 'New York, New York' - to which he changed the titular city to Las Vegas - Radiohead's 'Creep', and an a capella version of Shaggy hit 'It Wasn't Me'.

The star treated fans to a host of his own hits too, including 'Everybody Swings Both Ways', which he performed in a bright pink suit, whilst dancers did their routines in human-sized martini glasses.

Robbie also told the crowd of his plans to break America with his residency, as he wants 'Friends' actress Jennifer Aniston to know who he is.

He said: ''I want to be famous in America. I want Jennifer Aniston to know who I am.''

Robbie announced his residency back in November, when he described it as a ''dream come true''.

He said at the time: ''I'm beyond excited to announce my first ever residency in Las Vegas. To follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest entertainers of all time is a dream come true - I can't wait.''