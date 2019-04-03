Robbie Williams says fatherhood has changed him and he's swapped late nights and ''strippers and cocaine'' for ''hummus and celery''.
Robbie Williams has changed since he became a father.
The 'Angels' hitmaker - who has Theodora, six, Charlton, four, and Colette, six months, with his wife Ayda Field - says he used to be all about late nights and ''strippers and cocaine'' before he became a dad but now he realises he wasn't an ''insomniac'', he was just ''a bit lazy''.
Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he said: ''Back in the 90s, it used to be strippers and cocaine and now it's hummus and celery and my life is much better for that. I used to live on rock star hours, which was go to bed at three or four o'clock in the morning, and wake up in the afternoon. You quickly realise when you have a child you are not an insomniac but a bit lazy and prone to exaggeration.''
Meanwhile, Robbie previously revealed he has swapped cigarettes for crayons and has found colouring in pre-drawn pictures is helping to relieve his cravings because it gives him something to focus on other than how much he's missing smoking.
Speaking in an Instagram Live video, he said: ''I'm just doing some colouring in, which is good because I've got something to concentrate on. Art is good for my mind. Anyone who is giving up smoking with me, keep on. The struggle is real. I've been all right all week, it's been sort of six out of ten difficult and then in the last hour and a half I've just collapsed, panic attacks, over- whelmed ... I've had to get out of the house just to calm down a little.''
