Robbie Williams' daughter wants to be famous now she's been a royal bridesmaid.

The 44-year-old singer and his wife Ayda Field have previously kept their kids - Teddy, six, Charlton, four, and three-month-old Coco - out of the spotlight and never shared their faces in social media posts, but their eldest child was featured in photographs shown around the world after she was one of Princess Eugenie's attendants when she married Jack Brooksbank in October.

And it seems Teddy has got a taste for life in the public eye.

Speaking on his Vloggie Williams series on YouTube, he recalled a hilarious conversation, Teddy had with Ayda after the wedding and explained: ''She said: 'Mum, you can't hide me anymore and I like it'.''

It seems the daughter of the 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker can't wait to grow up and even wants to call her dad by his first name.

Speaking on the vlog, the former Take That member said: ''Teddy said to Ayda: 'When can I start calling daddy Rob?'

'''And Ayda said, ''Well, he's called dad so I don't think he'd like you calling him Rob.''

''Then Ted said, 'If I'm in the 'X Factor' and I'm in the crowd, I don't want people to know he's my dad, so should I call him Rob?'''

Teddy wasn't the only family member to steal the spotlight the royal event, and her father Robbie, 44, sang a rendition of his hit 'Angels' ''five times'' at the wedding reception hosted by Eugenie's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

He previously said: ''I did 'Angels' five times.''

When asked if his wife had joined in with his performance, he quipped: ''I don't think that would have been a gift to them. It would have been a punishment.''