Robbie Williams' daughter will reportedly be a flower girl at Princess Eugenie's wedding.

The 'Angels' singer and his wife Ayda Field have been friends with the 27-year-old princess - who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson - and her older sister Princess Beatrice for several years, so will be in attendance when she marries Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in October.

And according to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, their oldest child, five-year-old Teddy, will be a part of the bridal party, alongside Prince William and Duchess Catherine's daughter Princess Charlotte, three, and four-year-old Maud Windsor, who is the daughter of Lord Freddie Windsor and his wife, actress Sophie Winkleman.

A source said: ''This is a great moment for Robbie. He couldn't be more proud for his daughter.''

Charlotte's brother, five-year-old Prince George - who is in the same class as Maud at St Thomas' School in Battersea - will be a pageboy at the wedding, as will Louis de Givenchy, the son of the banker Olivier de Givenchy and his wife Zoe.

Robbie - who also has three-year-old son Charlton with Ayda - previously confessed to smoking marijuana in Buckingham Palace, the home of Eugenie's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, after performing at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Concert in 2012.

He admitted: ''Threw up in Buckingham Palace? No. But I smoked a spliff in Buckingham Palace.''

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Ayda recently admitted she and Robbie are ''looking forward'' to playing pranks on their kids when they are old enough to appreciate them and she can't wait to be an ''embarrassing'' parent.

She said: ''I feel like Rob and I are looking forward to punking our children.

''I feel like we are totally going to be those embarrassing parents.''