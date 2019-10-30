Robbie Williams will be ''keeping'' his daughter Teddy's share of royalties from their Christmas song for now.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker's seven-year-old girl makes a small appearance on the track 'Home' on Robbie's upcoming festive record 'The Christmas Present', but he has revealed he will be holding onto the track's earnings until his eldest child is old enough to manage her own money.

Robbie, who doesn't plan to give Teddy a credit on the song either, told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''No, not yet. I'll be keeping them.''

Asked if she will get a mention in the credits, he replied: ''I don't know, it's not a duet, it's only a very small bit.''

The 45-year-old singer shared how he just heard Teddy singing in their home studio one day and was blown away by her voice.

On how the feature came about, he said: ''Teddy is on a track called 'Home'.

''I have a studio in my house and the kids wander down.

''This particular time she was singing and I said, 'You sound great, baby - do you think you can remember these words?'. She knocked it out of the park.''

Robbie recently revealed that his wife Ayda Field, 40, their daughter Coco, 13 months, and son Charlie, five, didn't make the cut.

Speaking on Instagram Live, he said: ''Appearing on her first Robbie Williams song this Christmas is Theodora Rose Williams.''

Ayda responded: ''You're going to have to start including the other children.''

However, Robbie bluntly told his spouse: ''Teddy is the only one who can sing.''

And Ayda said: ''On one of them I'm singing ... It didn't make the cut.''

Meanwhile, the record, which is released on November 22, also features a duet with Tyson Fury.

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker asked the 31-year-old boxer to sing on 'Bad Sharon', a song about a ''boozy office party'', and he thinks the heavyweight ''smashed it'' in the recording studio.

Robbie said of the track: ''That makes sense in some sort of universe! I got my residency in Vegas and while I was out there Tyson was fighting and he invited me into his dressing room, is it called a dressing room when you fight? I don't know.

''And I asked him and he said yes and the song itself, 'Bad Sharon', is basically a boozy office party somewhere in the Midlands and it makes sense for Tyson, in that moment in my head, and to be fair he's smashed it.''

Robbie was also delighted to have both Bryan Adams and Rod Stewart record songs for the album because they have always been inspirations to him.