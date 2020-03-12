Robbie Williams' daughter has started writing songs.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker's little girl Theodora - also known as Teddy - may only be seven years old, but she's already proving she's inherited her father's songwriting abilities as she's started penning lyrics from scratch.

Speaking about his children on television in the US, Robbie is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: ''My daughter is writing songs already. It's phenomenal. And I am taking credit for what she's writing.''

The 46-year-old singer also has Charlton, five, Coco, 18 months, and one-month-old son Beau with his wife Ayda Field and has admitted he's worried about when his kids get older because they'll be able to read the things he's done in the past.

He explained: ''Right now they dig me, but they don't know, they can't read.

''As soon as they get on Wikipedia or can put my name into YouTube, they'll be like, 'You wrote these lyrics?' ''

This isn't the first time Robbie has bragged about Teddy's musical abilities as he previously called her the most talented member of his family.

He said at the time: ''I'm not the most talented singer in my family, my daughter is more talented than me, Teddy is a fantastic singer, really.

''Already she's got a musical ear and it's incredible.''

Teddy actually made an appearance on the track 'Home' on Robbie's album 'The Christmas Present' - although he will be holding onto the song earnings until she's old enough to manage her own money.

The 'Angels' hitmaker recently said: ''No, not yet. I'll be keeping them.''

Robbie shared how he just heard Teddy singing in their home studio one day and was blown away by her voice.

On how the feature came about, he said: ''Teddy is on a track called 'Home'.

''I have a studio in my house and the kids wander down.

''This particular time she was singing and I said, 'You sound great, baby - do you think you can remember these words?'. She knocked it out of the park.''