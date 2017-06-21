Robbie Williams has been getting contouring spray tans.

The 'Party Like A Russian' hitmaker is currently on tour and has no time to work out so he has had muscles contoured on during his spray tans, according to his wife Ayda Field.

She revealed: ''Poor Rob; he's on tour right now. He's decided that he's going to tan his way through this tour because he can't work out. So he decided the more tanned he is, the thinner he feels. He's been getting spray tans. He gets the full contouring [effect].''

And the 38-year-old actress recalled a particularly amusing situation when Robbie had just done his fake tan and felt the colour sweating off him so he rushed to the fan and started ''flapping around like a bird'' in front of it.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, she added: ''So he got a spray tan right before the kids went off to bed and the heat is just rising in our house. So he was upstairs and he came downstairs in a panic and went, 'Babe get the kids, I'm sweating upstairs, I'm going to sweat the tan off, I can't - you need to read them their story'.

''He was flapping around like a bird and then he tried to lay on our nice white sheets and I was like, 'no no no don't do that!' So I had to get a towel out and he had to flap his wings in front of the Dyson [to dry].''

It comes after Robbie revealed he has had Botox.

He shared: ''I've had Botox and some fillers and something done to my chin. And I really like it. With the last few albums I put out I looked on social media people were saying 'F**k he's aged'. And I was like 'Yeah, I have'. I was tired, I had mental illness and stress and whatever was going on up there was coming out in my face. The truth of my mind was written on my face.''