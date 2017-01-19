Robbie Williams is to perform at the 2017 BRIT Awards.

The 'I Love My Life' hitmaker - who has daughter Teddy, four, and son Charlton, two, with his wife Ayda Field - has already bagged himself the BRITs Icon Award and now he will perform at the prestigious awards ceremony at London's The O2 on February 22 along with Little Mix, The 1975 and Emeli Sandé.

The 42-year-old singer - who holds the record for the most BRITs ever, having bagged an impressive 18 prizes - said: ''I'm delighted to be performing at the BRITs once again.

''It's always a special night for music - this year feels like a big one.''

BRITs Chairman Jason Iley added: ''We are excited to welcome back Robbie Williams to the BRITs stage as he has become part of the awards history. He's a world-class live performer who never disappoints!''

Meanwhile, bosses are currently on the hunt for a new host for the bash as Michael Bublé was forced to pull out so he can be with his three-year-old son Noah, who is currently battling cancer.

A source said: ''It was a difficult call but Michael has decided to pull out of hosting the BRIT Awards. Out of respect for Michael the producers gave him as much time as he needed to make the decision, which they completely understood.

''He would have put a unique stamp on the night so it's a real shame, but at the moment his priority is his family. They are exploring other options now about who will take his place and a number of people have thrown their hat in the ring. No matter who they pick it will be an incredible night.''

A replacement is yet to be confirmed, but Emma Willis - who presented the launch show, 'The BRITs Are Coming', is a favourite to take over from the 'Feeling Good' singer.

This year's nominations sees the most diverse shortlist to date, with Little Mix having received three nominations, leading the way alongside Skepta, who has the same amount.

David Bowie, The 1975, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Calvin Harris, James Arthur, Clean Bandit, Jonas Blue, Tinie Tempah and Coldplay all have two nods each.