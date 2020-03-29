Robbie Williams secretly filmed his first-ever 'MTV Cribs' episode at Jane Seymour's castle.

The 'Angels' hitmaker has confessed that it was actually the regal St Catherine's Court in Bath, south west England, which belonged to the former Bond girl, which he showed viewers around on the programme where famous celebs give fans a guided tour of their homes, when he was in his early 20s.

Speaking on US radio, he spilled: ''We didn't let [Jane] know that I was going to pretend it was my house.

''And because I was like 23 and full of spunk, I didn't even consider other people's thoughts or feelings, so I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to Jane Seymour.''

He quipped: ''There are so many castles in England!''

However, he later filmed a new episode at his real home.

The former Take That star now lives with his wife Ayda Field in Holland Park in London, next to Led Zeppelin rocker Jimmy Page, who he got in a feud with over his extension works, and also has a property in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old singer - who has daughter Teddy, seven, son Charlton, five, 18-month-old daughter Colette and newborn baby boy Beau with the actress - has been reunited with his wife and children after being in quarantine for three weeks following his trip to Australia.

On Saturday (28.03.20), Ayda shared a video of Robbie greeting his eldest children at their Beverly Hills home.

They could be heard shouting out ''daddy'' in the sweet clip.

The 'Rock DJ'' hitmaker decided to self-isolate alone in case he had come into contact with the potentially fatal respiratory illness during his trip Down Under.

Ayda explained: ''So we're just social distancing right now, a lot of people have been asking what social distancing is and I've looked it up ... And it's just staying away from bars, restaurants and clubs and your own husband if he's been to Australia on a plane and in an airport.''

Robbie insisted he doesn't feel ill and Ayda was still meeting with up with him in their garden, but he just wasn't allowed inside the home where his kids and mother-in-law Gwen are living with his wife.

Robbie said: ''The good news is that I don't feel too bad, I've been told that if you can hold your breath for ten seconds and not cough!''