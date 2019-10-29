Robbie Williams has challenged Liam Gallagher to a ''professional'' boxing match.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker laid down the gauntlet two decades ago at the BRIT Awards with a £10,000 bet on the table, and now he has reiterated his offer but he wants to make sure they put on a spectacle.

He told GQ Hype magazine: ''I'd love it. But I'd want it to be a professional fight. I've just seen how much KSI and Logan Paul made from their fight and I think we could trounce that.

''But, yeah, I think last time in the noughties Liam wanted to go down to an abandoned railway track or something.

''I don't want to do that. It's got to be f***ing whistles and bells if it happens... Liam and I would be a wonderful thing.''

The 45-year-old pop star also reckons he'd be able to ''knock out'' the former Oasis frontman just three rounds in.

He said: ''I'm in good nick. I've been boxing and sparring. So let's just say I'd be more than happy to get in the ring with him. More than happy. Let's be having you. And obviously I'd win. Not on points, no.

''He'd go down in the third round I reckon. And we'd have to get a proper licence as we don't want to be wearing any head protection. Knock out. Third round. Nighty night. Yep.''

Robbie - whose fierce rivalry with Liam dates back to the 90s - also took a dig at the Britpop legend earlier this year during his Las Vegas residency at the Encore Hotel.

Speaking at the end of his set, the 'Angels' singer quipped: ''If you have enjoyed the show, I have been Robbie Williams. And if you haven't and you are upset about anything, I have been Liam Gallagher.

''In fact, if you want to start a hashtag, you can put 'Liam Gallagher was s**t tonight', if you want.''

See the full interview available online now via GQ HYPE https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/robbie-williams-liam-gallagher