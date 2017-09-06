Robbie Williams has cancelled the rest of his European tour due to ''illness''.

The 43-year-old singer was due to perform three dates in Russia in St. Petersburg and Moscow as part of his 'The Heavy Entertainment Show' tour, and at the New Wave singing contest in Sochi.

In a statement, the 'I Love My Life' hitmaker's publicist said: ''Due to illness, the final two dates of the European leg of 'The Heavy Entertainment show Tour', St. Petersburg and Moscow, have been cancelled.

''Robbie Williams will also not be appearing at The New Wave event in Sochi.''

The pop star will not return to the stage until February next year, when he is due to resume his tour in Australia.

The statement concluded: ''Robbie Williams has played to over 1.1 million fans this summer and recently announced an Australian leg of the tour which is happening in February and March 2018.''

It comes after the 'Rock DJ' singer opened up about his battle with agoraphobia and how most days he's been staying inside whilst on the road.

The heartthrob also said that his ''cocky'' stage persona is just a facade to mask the fact he is petrified.

In a recent interview, he admitted: ''The more cocky and arrogant I look onstage, the more terrified I am.''

Other than depression, which he insists is brought on by being in the spotlight, Robbie has also complained of back problems caused by arthritis.

He explained: ''I don't know if I'd be this mentally ill without fame. I don't think it would be as gross or as powerful if it hadn't have been for fame.

''You get a magnifying glass in the shape of the world's attention and your defects will obviously magnify too.''