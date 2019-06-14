Robbie Williams has become the co-owner of Liverpool Media Academy (LMA).

The 'Angels' hitmaker has bought 10 per cent of the stage school after working with the LMA Choir, who were eliminated from the 'The X Factor' in the second week, when he was judge on the show alongside his wife Ayda Field last year.

The 45-year-old pop star is also set to take on the role of mentor for the students as he feels ''protective'' of fellow ''jazz hand'' people like him from the north of England.

Speaking at a press conference hosted by BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills, Robbie said: : ''There are a few things that I didn't expect when I went on 'The X Factor'.

''One is how much fun I had. The other is how you fall in love with the contestants.

''We were supporting each other through it.

''And this has been natural progression from that.

''I was looking into the eyes of all the students and I'm like, 'Oh! They're like me.'

''That's who I was and who I am.

''We're jazz hand people.

''It's difficult for jazz hand people in northern England. ''We have to stay together and protect each other.

''I felt protective of them, they felt protective of me.

''I was surprised that I was actually quite good at mentoring and I want to carry that on.''

The former Take That star is keen to develop teaching skills and he's also announced that he will be bringing the LMA Choir out on stage with him when he headlines British Summertime Hyde Park in London on July 14, and they will also appear on his upcoming Christmas album.

He said: ''I wanna find out how to teach, too.

''I have a bit of experience in the business and if I can mine that maybe I can pass that on to the good people of LMA.

''I'm 45 and I know that I have to follow the fun. And these people give me that.''

He added: ''I can officially announce that LMA will be joining me at [Barclaycard presents BST Hyde Park in London on July 14]. The other thing is a Christmas album.''