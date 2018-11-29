Robbie Williams has officially announced plans for a new collection of rare tracks chosen by fans.

The 'Angels' hitmaker is set to release 'Under The Radar Volume 3' - the third instalment of his special series for fans - which will featured a unique set of unreleased material and demos.

The album will be released on Valentine's Day (14.02.19) next year, and Robbie is excited to share it with his passionate fanbase.

He said: ''Announcing another 'Under The Radar' album for the fans makes me really happy. These are songs and versions of songs from the archives that people haven't heard before.

''I'm proud of them, I'm really attached to them and I'm delighted to be sharing them in the third album of the series.''

The tracklisting will be chosen by his avid followers, with the final choices set to be revealed after the results of Robbie's Vloggie Williams song polls.

The special record is available to pre-order now from robbiewilliams.com in standard, super deluxe and digital download formats.

Anticipation is high for the LP, which is set to include a number of tracks which did not make it onto previous studio efforts, including his most recent LP 'The Heavy Entertainment Show'.

Earlier this year, it was reported that one song set to be included is 'Disco Symphony', which Robbie - who will start his Las Vegas residency a month after the collection comes out - recorded with Kylie Minogue but didn't include on his latest album.

The lyrics were written in an unlikely collaboration between Robbie, his long-time songwriting partner Guy Chambers and British comedian Jimmy Carr.

Speaking previously about the song, the part-time Take That star said: ''Me and Kylie have gotten together to do a song called 'Disco Symphony'.

''It's a big disco extravaganza ... I have a cunning plan and that song is placed in my back pocket ready to be deployed at the right time - and it will see the light. It's a cracker and I get to sing with Kylie Minogue again.''