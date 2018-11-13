Robbie Williams has announced dates for his first Las Vegas residency.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker is set to follow in the footsteps of fellow pop stars like Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and more by performing a solo run in Sin City in March 2019.

Robbie, 44, said: ''I'm beyond excited to announce my first ever residency in Las Vegas. To follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest entertainers of all time is a dream come true - I can't wait.''

Although the 'X Factor' judge has been a huge success - selling 57 million albums and 11 million singles all over the world - that hasn't translated to making him a household name in the US.

His 1999 greatest hits collection 'The Ego Has Landed' sold a million copies in the states, but it wasn't enough to convince him to keep pursuing it further.

He previously explained: ''When I released my compilation album 'The Ego Has Landed' I went to America for two months to promote it.

''The album sold one million copies. That was not bad. But I don't want to work that hard. I've concluded not to try it again.

''After that I did not promote any album in the US. A lot of fame can be exhausting. I would hardly be able to cope with it [in America].''

However, he's still set to head over to play shows at Wynn Las Vegas on March 6, 8, 9, 13, 15 and 16 next year.

It's sure to be a moving experience for Robbie, who has covered Vegas legends on his album 'Swing When You're Winning' including the likes of Frank Sinatra and Bobby Darin, while his 2005 track 'Me and My Monkey' is set in the city and references the Mandalay Bay hotel on the strip.

Tickets for 'Robbie Williams Live' go on sale on Friday (16.11.18) at robbiewilliams.com/tickets.