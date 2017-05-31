Robbie Williams is locked in another row with his neighbours after he sought planning permission to build a ''whimsical'' summer house at his West London mansion.

The 'Angels' hitmaker and wife Ayda Field have infuriated nearby residents once again after they requested to have the 28ft by 16ft hut, which has been described as a ''humble gem'', despite being around the size of a one-bedroom flat, built in their back garden, as they believe the couple have understated the size of the wooden shed and it will overshadow their homes.

In documents, obtained by the Mail Online, one neighbour wrote to the council to oppose the plans as they believe it will cause ''harm'' to their living conditions.

It said: ''The excessive height and substantial size of the proposed structure will constitute a harm to our living conditions, it will substantially increase a sense of enclosure for us.''

Another neighbour is worried about the pair's ''true intentions'' for the summer house, which they have claimed will be a space of ''relaxation'' and a play area for their two children, Teddy, four, and Charlie, two, as the architectural designs include a bathroom and a wash basin - suggesting it could be turned into a separate living space.

However, it seems not everyone has a problem with 43-year-old Robbie's plans as his Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who lives next door to the former Take That star, is yet to comment on the proposal ahead of the council's final decision at the beginning of next month.

Although the 73-year-old rocker has thus far remained silent on Robbie's planning permission, he's never been afraid to voice his concerns as he reportedly complained last year when the 'Candy' hitmaker's builders decided to dismantle a shed, and also made a number of objections to the former Take That singer's previous renovation plans.

Robbie and Ayda, 38, were previously forced to pay out £4,670 in fines after Westminster Magistrates Court found them guilty of breaching noise rules.