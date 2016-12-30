The former Take That singer and his American actress spouse are said to be planning to front a new television programme following a hugely successful 2016.

While Robbie has countless fans through his boy band days and his solo career, Ayda has won over viewers with her outspoken attitude on U.K. TV show Loose Women.

And now, the duo are said to be thinking about capitalising on their joint successes by teaming up on a show together.

“Robbie has a huge fan base and Ayda has become hugely popular since joining Loose Women," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "They have a bond which their followers love but they aren’t afraid to take the mick out of each other.

"Robbie knows Ayda wants to make it in TV and it’s something he’s always fancied a crack at. It’d be a surefire hit."

The publication reports the show concept "is now set to spark a massive bidding war between the major channels".