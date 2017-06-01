Robbie Williams, Little Mix and Black Eyed Peas have been added to the line-up for Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert.

The trio join previously confirmed acts; Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Take That, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams at the show, which is to be held at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium on Sunday (04.06.17), for the 22 people killed and 59 injured in the terrorist attack at the 23-year-old 'Problem' singer's concert at the city's Manchester Arena on May 22.

It has also been confirmed that all survivors of the atrocity will get free tickets to the show.

There were concerns that some fans, who had bought tickets through secondary websites, would not be entitled to passes, but Ticketmaster have extended their registration deadline and are working to verify all ticket holders.

The ticketing site said in a statement: ''We understand that there are a number of fans who didn't receive an email this morning with regards to free tickets for One Love Manchester.

''We worked through the night and verified thousands of original bookings although there were some we could not verify.

''To help us verify that fans were at the show, they must register on this link and provide their booking reference and information about where they bought their ticket, including the venue box office, or primary and secondary ticketing websites.

''We would like to reassure any fans that were at the show that they will receive a free ticket for One Love Manchester, provided we can verify their initial booking.''

The tickets sold out in just six minutes when they went on sale, with Ticketmaster saying: ''With over 450,000 searches on our site for One Love Manchester over the last 24 hours, demand was always going to be extremely high.''

All net ticket profits of the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.''