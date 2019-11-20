Robbie Williams and Coldplay are set to battle it out for the UK Christmas number one when they both release new albums.
Robbie Williams and Coldplay are set to battle it out for the UK Christmas number one.
The solo star will go head-to-head with Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion when they both release their new albums during the festive season.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Coldplay and Robbie are both massive forces when it comes to selling albums so the numbers they will shift next week will be huge.
''They have strong track records and very dedicated fanbases who will fight for their act to get to number one.
''At the moment Coldplay are looking likely to pip him to the post, but with a week and a half to go it's anyone's game, especially given all of the publicity Robbie has done.''
All seven of Coldplay's albums have reached the top spot, while Robbie has hit number one with his last four albums.
Meanwhile, Robbie recently revealed he is heading back to Las Vegas in 2020 for a second residency.
The 'Angels' hitmaker announced he's set to return to Sin City for eight more shows between March 24 and April 4, following 16 sell-out 'Live In Las Vegas' performances earlier this year.
He said: ''I'm so excited to be returning to Las Vegas for new residency dates next year.
''To have my own run of Vegas shows was a real dream come true and I can't wait to come back.''
Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president of AEG Presents Las Vegas, added: ''Robbie Williams is coming back to where he belongs - Las Vegas.
''Robbie's personality and style are as unique as this town and we couldn't be happier to have him back at Wynn. Robbie packed the house every night with audience members from near and far.
''Whether they had seen him one time or one hundred times, the crowd all had one thing in common: They loved the show!''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
"This is one of those avant-garde things, is it?" says a droll, dubious and dying...