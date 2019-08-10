Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are set to invite their daughter's surrogate to her first birthday next month.

The couple welcomed Coco into the world via surrogate mother 11 months ago, and when she celebrates her first birthday next month, they want to invite the woman who carried and gave birth to the tot.

Coco's surrogate lives in Hawaii and the youngster was born in the US state, which is also where Robbie and Ayda - who also have Teddy, six, and Charlie, four, together - will host her birthday bash.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''Robbie and Ayda want to have a close relationship with the woman and plan to spend the holiday with her. They'll stay in a rented apartment separate to her. They're planning a big party as a joint thank-you and first birthday.''

Robbie, 45, and Ayda, 40, turned to a surrogate for their third child after experiencing fertility problems, and the 'Feel' hitmaker recently praised the ''most incredible human being'' who carried Coco.

He said: ''We started trying and then nothing worked. We tried everything but the only option left to us was surrogacy, which was something I never thought about, but the lady we chose is the most incredible human being.

''Coco is fully biologically ours and she's a beautiful, special kid. Who knows, we may have more. There is still the chance of a Robbie Williams football team.''

And although they're planning a big party for Coco's first birthday, Robbie admitted he can't remember his tot's birthdays, so wants to get the dates tattooed.

He explained: ''I'm going to get a tattoo of the dates my babies were born because I don't know them.

''I don't even know the month Charlie was born, just that he is four years old, no, he's five.

''I don't want any judgements, it's just the way my brain works. I don't retain that kind of information.''