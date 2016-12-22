Robbie Williams admits a ''lot of neuroses'' have gone into making his latest album.

The 42-year-old singer recently made a comeback with his new record 'The Heavy Entertainment Show' but says he felt under enormous pressure to ensure it was a hit.

He told The Sun: ''There's been a lot of neuroses that have gone into the making of this album: 'I must find a hit from somewhere or else everybody dies.' That's what it's felt like.

''I've been working really hard. I'm a working daddy. I have a purpose, I've been doing it all for the kids.''

And Robbie recently admitted to feeling ''burnt out'' after going on an extensive promotional tour for his new record.

He said: ''I'm a bit burnt out, to be honest with you. Listen, I'm having the best time. My job is absolutely amazing ... I'm loving my job, I'm loving my life. But I've been mega busy.

''I was in Australia two minutes ago, then Spain then Germany and I've been talking about myself and singing at people. And when 'Rock DJ' came on I was like 'Oh my God, there's nothing in the tank.'''

Robbie has also claimed he contacted the producers behind the 'Carpool Karaoke' segment of James Corden's American late night talk show but has yet to receive a call back as he's ''not famous'' in America.

He said: ''I suppose you have to be famous in America to do 'Carpool'. I'm not famous there. I'm yet to tick that box.

''James hasn't got back to me about doing 'Carpool Karaoke' yet. It does need to happen.''