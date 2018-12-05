Pop star Robbie Williams has confirmed that Take That ''will all ride again'' and perform together on tour next year.
Robbie Williams will ''ride again'' with Take That.
The 44-year-old pop star has revealed that he will gladly reunite with the chat-topping band - which features Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - if he's in the same place as them during their upcoming tour.
Robbie - who performed with Take That at the gala night of 'The Band' musical in London's Theatre Royal Haymarket - told Magic Radio: ''As long as we stay healthy, I'm sure there'll be another moment where we all get together.
''Maybe we can coax Jason [Orange] back, who knows? We shall have to see. But definitely, definitely in the future.
''We will all ride again.
''Next year when the boys are on tour, I'm on tour too.
''If we're in the same place at the same time, there's an open mic at my gig. I'm sure there's an open mic at theirs too.''
The 'Let me Entertain You' singer said he would be delighted if the boys could join him on his tour next year - but only one date in British Summer Time Hyde Park has been announced so far.
He told ITV show 'Lorraine': ''I would like to if we are in the same place, then I'm definitely in.
''I think there is a mic open for me. It's an open invitation both ways. If I'm about I'll be there. They are on tour when Hyde Park is happening otherwise they would be there.''
Robbie reunited with Gary, Mark and Howard for the charity gala opening night of their new musical.
A host of celebrities were in the audience for the gala performance - which was held to support the Elton John Aids Foundation and the Evening Standard's AIDSfree appeal.
