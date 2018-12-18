The D-Day Darlings want to work with Robbie Williams.

Katie Ashby - the founder of the all-female singing group, who perform songs that helped Britain get through World War II in the 1940s, such as 'We'll Meet Again' and 'Land of Hope and Glory' - admits that she and the ladies would love to do something with Robbie following them being catapulted to fame by their appearance in the final of 'Britain's Got Talent' this year.

Ashby believes the former Take That star would be able to help them reinvent their ''classic'' setlist which they hope will educate new generations about what Britain went through in the Second World War.

In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, she said: ''There are a lot of people we'd love to collaborate with, we'd like to collaborate with someone really current and we actually were thinking Robbie Williams would be great. Because he's so current he's so now and I think that it would just join generations together as his music is very current and very popular, whereas our music is very classic with a modern angle. So we'd like to put the two together to put the generations together and make what we're doing more current and make what he's doing more classic - so that we're trying to, you know, put the generations together really.''

The D-Day Darlings recently released their debut album 'I'll Remember You', featuring their latest single 'Keep The Home Fires Burning', and Ashby was determined to also include songs from the World War I era to honour those veterans who fought for Britain's freedom between 1914 and 1918.

She said: ''With our debut album I had it going over in my head and I wanted to include some World War I songs as well as World War II.

''Obviously The D-Day Darlings are based on D-Day and we wear the uniforms but I wanted to build and do some World War I songs as well.''

The D-Day Darlings have just won a BRIT Certified Award - the Breakthrough Award in recognition for selling more than 30,000 copies of their debut LP which recently charted in the top 15 of the UK Official Albums Chart.

The group will be performing at London's Union Chapel on Friday 1 March 2019, with tickets on sale now.