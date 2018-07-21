Rob Zombie has confirmed his new album will be released in 2019.

The horror rock icon has hailed the upcoming collection as ''the best record'' he and his band have made, and claimed it combines catchy hooks with ''intricately structured'' parts.

He told Loudwire: ''The record's done. It'll get out next year, early next year. I think this and so do the guys in the band -- I think it's the best record we've made.

''Parts of it are the heaviest, parts are the weirdest, it's the most complex record we've ever made, but at the same time it's always very catchy and listenable, but it's the most intricately structured record.''

The star - whose latest film '3 From Hell' is also set to his the big screen next year - admitted lots of artists claim their new material is their best, but insisted he always wants to be improving each time.

He explained: ''I know everybody says, 'Oh, our new record's the best record. Blah, blah, blah.' No one gives a s**t.

''I never want to look at things like, 'Oh, you know, the best shit we did was long ago.' A lot of bands these days have given up on making records it seems. I don't understand that.''

He also stressed his love for records that go ''all over the place'', citing The Beatles' influential 1968 LP 'The White Album'.

Zombie is hitting the road with rocker Marilyn Manson, and the two stars recently covered the Fab Four's heavy hit 'Helter Skelter' as a teaser for the live shows.