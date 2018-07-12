Shock rock icons Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have teamed up for a ''heavier, weirder'' cover of The Beatles' track 'Helter Skelter'.
The two shock rock icons - who are embarking on a co-headlining tour - have put their own twist on The Beatles' hit, which featured on the band's legendary 'White Album' in 1968 and is considered one of the first heavy metal songs.
Opening up on the decision to take on the track, Zombie told Rolling Stone magazine: ''We had been talking about doing something together for these shows -- that he should come onstage during my set and we'd do a song.
''But we couldn't think of what song. After we talked, later that night I was home and I just thought, The obvious song is 'Helter Skelter'... It's so obvious that neither one of us thought of it!
''And then I figured, well, rather than us just doing it onstage, why don't we take it one step further and record it and put a new spin on it? That way, rather than just doing some impromptu jam together, now the fans will go, 'Oh, there's the song I've already heard, and now they're doing it.' ''
Meanwhile, the musician and actor added that the duo wanted to keep the song recognisable despite putting their own unique spin on it.
He explained: ''Well, my thought when it comes to covers is to stick close to the original. Because in my mind, what's the actual point of doing a cover if no one can recognize it?
''So with our version, I think it varies as much as it can from the original, but not so much that it becomes a different song.''
