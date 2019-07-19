Rob Schneider is running for seat on the SAG-AFTRA national board to support his ''fellow actors''.

The 'Grown Ups' star is looking to become a member of presidential candidate Matthew Modine's Membership First team and to represent the union's San Francisco branch.

In a statement, he said: ''I've been a SAG member for 30 years. In that time, I've witnessed changes in our industry from bad cable deals to disastrous DVD deals and I've seen the income of my fellow actors decline precipitously.

''Sadly, our profession has turned into a hobby for most actors. All of this happening while there has been an explosion of new media and billions of dollars have been made.

''None of this work can be made without SAG members. We need better representation to demand our fair share. Our Health and Pension and the future of our union demands that we take action.''

Over his long career, Schneider has starred in the likes of 'Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo', 'The Hot Chick' and 'The Benchwarmers', while he was also a cast member on 'Saturday Night Live' from 1990 to 1994.

He also produced his own Netflix series 'Rob, with the first season airing in 2015 and the second following two years later.

Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA - officially known as the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists - is a US union founded in 2012 with around 160,000 members including actors, radio stars, journalists singers and other professionals.

Schneider's prospective post is currently held by Katherine Howell, while Modine is challenging the re-election of the organisation's president Gabrielle Carteris.