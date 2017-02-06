Actor Rob Riggle is taking on the role of his former military commander, Colonel Max Bowers, in new movie Horse Soldiers.
Before finding fame in Hollywood, Riggle served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked under Bowers during his time in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2002, reports Deadline.com.
Horse Soldiers, which also stars Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, and Michael Pena, will centre on the Special Forces missions following the 9/11 terrorists attacks.
Nicolai Fuglsig's movie will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and will be based on Doug Stanton's 2005 book, Horse Soldiers: The Extraordinary Story of a Band of U.S. Soldiers Who Rode to Victory in Afghanistan.
Riggle officially retired from the military in 2013.
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
In this screen adaptation based on the novel written by James Patterson, Rafe Khatchadorian is...
Simon Pegg continues his rollercoaster career, alternating between superior blockbuster franchises (Mission: Impossible and Star...
If you could change absolutely anything in the world, what would it be? This is...
Ted (Seann William Scott) is done. Since his wife left him, he has decided that...
Be warned: this is a movie meant only for hardcore fans of the 1994 original,...
After getting held hostage and nearly killed in 'Dumb and Dumber', the only trauma Lloyd...
A consistently hilarious stream of in-jokes keeps the audience in fits of laughter even if...
All Mike Wazowski dreams of is graduating from the prestigious Monsters University and becoming one...
Mike and Sulley haven't always been the best of friends that we know they were...
Dr Seuss' eco-fable is transformed into a raucous adventure comedy in this colourful animated feature....
Professional 'scarers' at Monsters Inc., Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan (nicknamed Mike and Sulley)...
An especially sharp script makes this riotous adaptation of the serious-minded 1980s TV series thoroughly...
Morton Schmidt and Greg Jenko were enemies in high school. Schmidt was a nerd who...