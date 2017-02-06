Before finding fame in Hollywood, Riggle served in the U.S. Marine Corps and worked under Bowers during his time in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2002, reports Deadline.com.

Horse Soldiers, which also stars Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, and Michael Pena, will centre on the Special Forces missions following the 9/11 terrorists attacks.

Nicolai Fuglsig's movie will be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and will be based on Doug Stanton's 2005 book, Horse Soldiers: The Extraordinary Story of a Band of U.S. Soldiers Who Rode to Victory in Afghanistan.

Riggle officially retired from the military in 2013.