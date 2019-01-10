Another 'Mary Poppins' film is in the pipeline following the success of Emily Blunt's take on the magical nanny.
A 'Mary Poppins Returns' follow-up film is in the pipeline.
Director Rob Marshall has admitted discussion about another movie is in the ''early stages'', with Emily Blunt expected to return as the titular star if the film gets the green light, despite the motion picture being snubbed for a BAFTA nomination this week.
He said: ''It is early stages, but I will say right now that there were eight books, so there's a lot of great material still to mine.
''That's what we worked from, those incredible eight books of P.L. Travers. So, you know...''
Due to there being so many novels in the series, Marshall has hinted there could be multiple films to come, which could see the franchise go on for as long as the 'Star Wars' and James Bond series.
He added to The Sun newspaper: ''Listen, how many 'Star Wars' films have there been, you know what I mean? Or James Bond films.
''If there's a great character and story to tell, why not?''
Producer John DeLuca said: ''Emily does light up when she speaks to me about it. And if the people want it, I think it will happen.''
Blunt took on the iconic role of P.L. Travers' magical nanny - which was made famous by Julie Andrews in the original 1964 classic - and she recently admitted looking into the eyes of Dick Van Dyke, who also starred in the first film, made her take note of just how iconic the role is.
She said: ''We all just sat around Dick Van Dyke and wanted him to tell us stories of his whole career.
''Which he did, and he'd break into song all the time. It was just so terribly moving.
''And there was a weird moment when he finished the monologue and gave the Banks family their house back.
''He just sort of looked up at me with those blue eyes, and I thought, 'Holy s**t, I'm Mary Poppins!' ''
